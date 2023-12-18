Denpasar Voice – Indonesian football has been shocked again by good news. Adrian Wibowo, who is a 17 year old youth, was contracted professionally by one of the MLS giants, Los Angeles FC. He will wear the jersey number 33.

Adrian, who plays as a right wing, has played for the U17 American national team and was able to score one goal in the match against Belgium.

Reporting from liga_dagelann, Adrian has Indonesian blood from his father, Boogie Wibowo.

Quoted from transfermarkt.co.id, Adrian is currently still defending Los Angeles FC 2 which is competing in MLS Next Pro. While defending LAFC 2 at the MLS Next Pro event, he has scored 10 matches with 2 goals and 3 assists, a number that is quite productive for a 17 year old youth.

Even though he has a very Indonesian name, Adrian must be naturalized if he wants to defend the Indonesian national team. This is because he has a United States passport, so he cannot immediately defend the Indonesian National Team if he is selected.

The process is almost the same as that carried out by other naturalized players even though they have Indonesian blood. (Rizal/*)