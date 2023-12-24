Neither the increasingly less surprising multiverses, nor the endless film sagas: the biggest crossover that we will ever see in theaters will come the day Epic Games makes its move and brings Fortnite to the big screen. Heroes from comics, anime and television, characters from the main video game sagas, sports stars and practically everything you can imagine or that has had a Funko have passed through the Battle Royale. An impossible mission? And if I told you that there was a filmmaker who dares to give shape to that idea. And it's not Uwe Boll.

Zack Snyder wants to make a movie Fortnite. And as a candidate he measures up. You may like his films more or less, but he knows very well which projects to choose and how to give them a unique treatment. He took on the initiative of bringing the Justice League to movie theaters film by film. He invented his own version of Star Wars and even created a zombie apocalypse saga for Netflix. And what is more important: He is a Fortnite player.

During the promotion of Rebel Moon, his new and mammoth science fiction project, he was asked directly if he would be interested in directing a live-action film of Fortnite. Her response jumped out like a spring: “Of course!” What's more, she confesses that there were plans to bring her characters from the space odyssey to the Battle Royale.





Of course! I mean, from the start I already tried to make skins for Fortnite from (Rebel Moon) and I think that's already the easiest kind of participation there can be. Fortnite is an incredible world and for me an amazing distraction. It's very special.

The alchemy they have created is unique. When I started playing I thought I knew what (Fortnite) was and then it turned out to be something completely different. So you never know. Never say never, that's my mantra in this business.

Bringing together so many franchises into one film project in a credible way is not impossible. There we have the example of Ready Player One and it worked wonderfully. And we are not going to deny it: if Super Mario Bros. and Five Nights at Freddy's worked wonderfully at the box office, the response it may have Fortnite can be very sweet for any big film studio. That there is a director interested in the project and who knows the game strengthens the whole.

In any case, Zack Snyder's next big release already has a name and date: with the first part of Rebel Moon Just released on Netflix, its grand finale will arrive in February 2024. And then what? In addition to those announced Planet of the Dead y The Fountainheadthe filmmaker is already clear about what a Snyder Cut of his own work would be like and anticipates that it would almost be a different film.

It is clear that, as FortniteZack Snyder himself has a rope for a while.

