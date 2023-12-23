Denpasar Voice – Netizens say that Yusuf, Larissa Chou's son, changed after being with Ikram Rosadi.

Ikram Rosadi's name is currently quite a topic of conversation, especially after he married Larissa Chou.

The domestic life of Larissa Chou and Ikram Rosadi also received a lot of support from netizens, with quite a few even considering that the two of them were a romantic couple.

Not only was Larissa Chou seen as looking happy, this was also said to have been felt by Yusuf.

In fact, many of them think that currently, Yusuf has a face similar to Ikram Rosadi.

Ikram Rosadi is also known for his appearance, which looks very neat and always looks fresh, this is what makes netizens feel that this appearance has been passed down to Yusuf.

One of them can be seen in a post on Ikram Rosadi's personal Instagram account, who shared a moment when he was with Yusuf.

“Daddy's favorite,” wrote Ikram Rosadi, which was also followed by a caption with a heart symbol.

This upload also received various reactions from netizens, who felt that currently Larissa Chou and Yusuf were living happily, to the point that they were said to have similar faces.

“Papa and child are like betel nuts cut in half, exactly the same, that's why papa loves them,” wrote the account @zairinayasmi

“Yusuf in his father's hands is guanteeeng,” wrote the account @thriftby.kakakadik

“MasyaAllah Yusuf now looks very calm and happy, there is a father who is always proud of Yusuf, my dear,” wrote the @kaka_ nurmala account.

“Now it's not just Papa Ikram who's fresh, Yusuf is also fresh,” wrote the account @ghibli_1705. (*/Ana AP)