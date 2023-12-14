Suara.com – The Presidential Election (Pilpres) will be held on Wednesday, February 14 2024. Regarding this date, netizens are busy talking about feng shui on voting day which is considered bad.

Initially, a netizen uploaded the 2024 calendar published by a company in Indonesia.

He showed that February 14 2024 was an unlucky day.

“Just FYI, the election on February 14 2024, according to the Feng Shui of the Sinar Mas Calendar, is a LUCKY DAY,” said the owner of the X account @BanyuSadewa, quoted by Suara.com, Thursday (14/12/2023).

On the calendar in question it is written “Unlucky Day. Not suitable for important activities”.

The Sinar Mas calendar shows the feng shui for the 2024 presidential election voting day, namely February 14 2024. (screenshot)

His upload was then replied to by another X account owner who showed the weton for February 14.

The results were not much different.

Wednesday, February 14 2024 is called Berweton Legi.

On the day of the presidential election, he was also described as having a bad character, always lacking, sick and even angry.

This upload then sparked debate among netizens.

There are those who question the impact of feng shui on voting day.

“So whoever wins will be bad luck, right?” asked @An****.

“Wow, these are bad signs,” tweeted @rir****.

“If all three are unlucky, does that mean no one will become president?” asked @salm*****.

Meanwhile, there are also netizens who choose not to think about it.

“Back to each individual's preferences, this is it. But I myself don't believe in this or that. Because all days are good, we are the only ones who make them good or reluctant,” said @Jok****.

The General Election Commission (KPU) initially proposed Wednesday, February 14 2024 as the voting day for the 2024 election, including electing the next president.

February 14 was chosen by the KPU as the voting day because the vote recapitulation would not take place during Ramadan.

In contrast to 2019, the public is now faced with three presidential-vice presidential candidates, namely Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD.