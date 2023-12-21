Roland Hannigan, player 418 in The Squid Game: The Challenge, reveals the surreal request launched in a not-so-subtle way by Netflix to the participants of the reality show.

Netflix recently released The Squid Game: The Challenge in its catalog, the reality television show based on the successful serie South Korean The squid game.

As in the series, 456 players from around the world participated in a series of tests related to traditional children's games where only one can win the victory to win the juicy prize of 4.56 million dollars.

However, the reality show has been full of controversy because many of the participants have prepared a lawsuit against the streaming platform for the harsh conditions to which they have been subjected.

To this we must add the curious (as well as surreal) requests that Netflix has unsubtly launched at the participantsas some of the players have pointed out.

Netflix wanted the participants of The Squid Game: The Challenge to have sexual relations with each other

In a new podcast uploaded to YouTube, Roland Hannigan, player 418 of the realitywas chatting with his partner Trey Plutnicki, aka Player 301, about his time on The Squid Game: The Challenge.

The former participants commented on the things that were not seen on the screen, where Netflix sent unsubtle messages to the players with the things they wanted to see in the program. One of the most surreal is that the participants had sexual relations, and for this they had left a good supply of condoms in the showers..

“I swear Netflix wanted us to have sex. They were longing for someone to have sex because they were so insistent that they didn't test us for STDs. And they made it clear, 'We're not going to stop you,'” Hannigan says.

They then explained that they had “put a bunch of condoms in the shower” with the idea of ​​encouraging them to use them. And indeed, they were used, but not in the way Netflix expected.

“The condoms ran out. There must have been hundreds… As far as I know, the condoms were not used for sex. The condoms were used to rub on the lips, and not in a fun way,” adds the former reality player, clarifying that condoms were used as lip balmalthough it was not very useful to them.

What do you think of Netflix's surreal request to the participants of The Squid Game: The Challenge? Tell us your impressions about this new reality series through our comments section.