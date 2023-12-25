Not Wednesday, not Stranger Things, not One Piece. Netflix's most watched series is an action thriller that has impacted 2023.

The Night Agent, is a Netflix series that may have gone unnoticed by many, however it stands as the most watched streaming program in the world. Have you seen her? Did you like it? Tell me in comments.

The Night Agent series is a riveting American action drama and has kept viewers glued to their screens, racking up an impressive total of 812 million viewing hours on Netflix in the first six months of 2023. This thriller revolves around to Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), an FBI agent turned night operator at the White House. When a call sparks a colossal government conspiracy, Sutherland embarks on a desperate mission to unmask the traitor and protect a former technology executive from certain death.

Netflix's The Night Agent

The production process was not easy.

Although it was initially going to debut on Sony Pictures Television's digital programming in 2020, Netflix acquired the rights in 2021, and finally, after a couple of years of development, The Night Agent arrived on everyone's screens in March 2023. Since its premiere, this series has left its mark, becoming the third most watched debuting series in its first four days, achieving massive success in the blink of an eye. In addition, it earned its well-deserved renewal for a second season in record time, becoming the sixth most watched series in a month.

However, what is truly surprising now is not only the success of the series, but Netflix's willingness to open its numbers to the world. This bold step follows criticism directed at the platform for its lack of transparency, a situation that even sparked strikes in Hollywood this year. Actors like Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul have expressed frustration over non-existent royalties despite the success of their shows on the platform.

Netflix, defending its previous policy, has now decided to share details about its viewing successes, placing The Night Agent as the most watched show of 2023. This move has caused a stir and could mark a significant change in the way the platform markets itself. relates to its creators and its audience.

Meanwhile, although the series has been renewed for a second season, details about the upcoming content are being kept under wraps. Without a release date, we still have to wait, knowing that another ten political thriller episodes will arrive eventually.

