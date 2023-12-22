Now that we are about to arrive at the twelve grapes and start a new year, it is also time to decide if we are going to continue subscribing to all streaming platforms. In the case of NetflixAfter a quite controversial 2023, they will want to wipe the slate clean based on content and the first month of the year is a good example of what they will not lack in terms of movies, series and documentaries.

Below we review some of the most notable premieres from the big N of streaming for this coming January. Will it be a month of marathons of watching episodes non-stop?

Movies of the month of January on Netflix

After a limited run in movie theaters, it premieres on the platform on January 4 The Snow Society. The film tells the true story of the plane accident that occurred in 1972 when the Uruguayan rugby team traveling to Chile suffered a crash on a glacier in the Andes and only 29 of the 45 passengers survived, who had to resort to extreme measures to continue with their lives. life.

Kevin Hart stars in the film Lift: A first class robbery, whose premiere has been planned for January 12. Directed by F. Gary Gray, the cast is completed by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio and Ursula Corberó.

My loneliness has wings arrives on January 20 to see the directorial debut of Mario Casas. In this film starring his brother Oscar Casas as the character Dan, the story is told of some young people from a poor neighborhood in Barcelona who survive by robbing jewelry stores. When his father returns from prison, Dan's life will be turned upside down and his group will have to leave behind the children they once were, changing their lives forever.

The kitchen It has also been confirmed for the month of January, although without a specific date yet. Directed by British filmmakers Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya, and starring Kane Robinson and newcomer Jedaiah Bannerman, it is the story of a dystopian London in which the gap between rich and poor has reached unusual levels.

Premiere series and documentaries

Tricks It is the series with which you can start the New Year, since it is available from January 1st. It tells the story of Maya Stern, a woman who tries to come to terms with the atrocious murder of her husband, whom she thought was dead, until she discovers that this is not the case. From then on, the different deceptions put into play by the characters in the series will begin to get tangled.

On January 4th you have The Sun Brothers, a twist on Asian mafia series, with a cocktail that combines action comedy with family drama. It tells the story of the new head of a Taiwanese triad who travels to Los Angeles to protect his mother and his brother, who did not know what his family really did and will deny his position on the organization's ladder. .

On January 10th you have a new season, the second, of Break Point. In this series we get to know the other side of the international tennis circuit, with testimonials from some of the ATP's most promising talents.

We do not leave the documentaries, since we will also have the first two seasons of Crimes on January 12. If you like the true crime genre, in this documentary series you will find an in-depth look at some of the real crimes, telling how they were committed and how those responsible were discovered by the police.

Another documentary series with a sports soul is Six Nations: The heart of rugby, available on Netflix starting January 24. In this heart, it will put us in the center of one of the most respected competitions in the world of oval ball.

Griselda It is Netflix's big bet to close the month. This series inspired by the life of the intelligent and ambitious Griselda Blanco, creator of one of the most profitable cartels in history, who is played by Sofía Vergara, arrives on January 25. If you liked Narcos, prepare to have large doses of the same ingredients, since its creator is the same: Eric Newman.