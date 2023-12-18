Netflix is taking its commitment to entertainment to the next level, betting on spin-offs of some of its most beloved series. The strategy focuses on expanding the sagas that have captivated audiences around the world.

What stories will be expanded?

Peaky Blinders

One of the most notable British hits on the platform, Peaky Blinders will not only have one, but two spin-off series. This is just a rumor, but there is talk of a prequel: a spin-off set in Boston, in the 20th century, will explore the intrigues decades after the original series. And a sequel: spin-off focused on Polly, the matriarch of the Shelby clan, played by the unforgettable Helen McCrory, who died in 2021.

These projects are in the early stages of development, as reported by Bloomberg. The news has fans excited, as the possibility of a prequel and sequel promises to expand the fascinating world of Peaky Blinders. Although the film planned by Stephen Knight is still uncertain, these spin–offs They promise to fill the void left by the end of the original series.

Merlin

Another series that has conquered viewers, Merlinconfirmed its second season, but Netflix is ​​already planning a spin-off starring Uncle Fester. The platform will partner with Amazon Studios for this project, since the franchises The Addams Family belong to MGM. The commitment to expand the dark and comic universe of the Addams Family demonstrates the determination of Netflix.

Others

successful series like The Witcher, The Army of the Dead y Extraction They are also part of the strategy Netflix to continue branching out into different products. Fans can expect more adventures, twists, and expanded worlds from these popular stories.

These exciting projects are in development, but Netflix is committed to providing viewers with new and captivating experiences in their favorite worlds. Meanwhile, the original series of Peaky Blinders still available in Netflixallowing fans to relive unforgettable family moments Shelby in the streets of Birmingham.

