Today, Friday, December 15, fans of Japanese pop culture commemorate the World Otaku Day, celebrating the diversity and enthusiasm that surrounds this community. Although there is no institution that dictates the day as official, The celebration has managed to generate its audience to commemorate with meetings to read mangas and watch animes. For the latter, Netflix It is an excellent fun option, check out the recommendations we bring you!

The term “otaku“comes from the concept of”strange house” and translates as “you“. Initially used as an honorific address in the second person, it was adopted by attendees at early manga and anime conventions and clubs to demonstrate respect and kindness toward strangers.

Why is today celebrated?

He December 15, 1983journalist Nakamori Akio published an article titled “The city is full of otakus” in which the physical appearance of these people was spoken of in a derogatory manner. Forty years after that date, the term is now carried with pride and enthusiasm.

Animes and Netflix

One of the demonstrations of the revaluation of culture otakuis he increase in content on digital and international platforms such as Netflix, production house that has known how to exploit foreign content.

Naruto. It follows the story of an outcast boy with the power of a beast within him, fighting to save his friends from terrible threats.

Parasyte: The Maxim. A teenager faces a violent attack by space parasites with the help of Migi, a creature that takes over his right hand.

Pluto. Immerse yourself in a futuristic world recovering from a war in Asia, exploring the debate over AI as a way of life.

Monster. A thriller that combines tension with the exploration of human nature, its duality and moral fragility.

Junji This Maniac: Japanese Stories of the Macabre. Delve into the horror and the unsettling with the strangest and most terrifying stories from the master of horror manga, Junji Ito.

You may be interested: The third season of “Bridgerton” will premiere on Netflix in 2024

Choose your favorite, prepare a snack and invite your friends to watch one of these popular stories.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions