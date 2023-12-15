This Friday, December 15, the long-awaited film “Familia” will be released, directed by the acclaimed Colombian-Mexican filmmaker Rodrigo Garcíawho with an ambitious personal stamp presents a universal story, produced by Gerardo Gatica and Pablo Zimbrón with a script written by the filmmaker himself and Bárbara Colio.

Family. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The plot addresses the story of a Mexican family, who meets every month in the house where they grew up.

Leo gathers his family at his olive ranch in Valle de Guadalupe monthly. Her daughters Rebeca, Julia and Mariana arrive to visit his father, who lives with his younger brother, Benny, a young man with Down syndrome.

During lunch, Leo breaks the news that a potential buyer has made them a very good offer for the ranch. The family will have just a few days to decide whether to sell the place where they grew up and where their late mother's memories live..

With the performances Daniel Giménez Cacho, Ilse Salas, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Natalia Solián, Maribel Verdú and Ángeles Cruz.

