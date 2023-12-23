¡Discover the series trends on Netflix Mexico this week! As one of the most prominent streaming platforms worldwide, Netflix offers a wide variety of series that have conquered the hearts of Mexican viewers and those around the world. According to data collected from December 11 to 17, 2023, we present you the five most viewed series on the platform.

Four of these five proposals are initial seasons, so you have time to finish these first chapters and form your opinion about these stories. In addition, they are an excellent option to have conversation topics for these Christmas gatherings.

1. My life with the Walter boys: Season 1

Immerse yourself in the exciting story of Jackie Howard, whose life takes an unexpected turn after a strange accident. Forced to start over on a Colorado ranch with her guardian and a family of 12 kids, this series will take you through the surprises and challenges of this new life.

2. The Crown: Temporada 6

A fascinating chronicle Spanning the 1940s to modern times, it follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Discover personal intrigues, romances and political rivalries as the story of one of the world's most iconic monarchs unfolds.

3. Knackered: Season 1

After foiling a deadly attack on Las Vegas, an elite team decides to celebrate. However, when a real threat emerges, they must overcome the hangover and band together to save the city in this action packed series.

4. World War II: From the Front: Season 1

Immerse yourself in history with this documentary series war and history that presents it World War II in a unique way. Through restored archival images and testimonies from people on both sides, the series offers a unique perspective on this international conflict that occurred between 1939 and 1945.

5. The Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1

Inspired by the television series, This version sees contestants compete in high-stakes games for an impressive prize of $4.56 million.. With strategies put to the test, this series promises intense emotions and intriguing challenges.

Don't miss these fascinating series on Netflix and enjoy the best entertainment from the comfort of your home!

