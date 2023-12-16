The Netflix platform is the most popular means of accessing television and film products. Based in the United States, but with a specialized catalog by country, Here we tell you which movies were the most viewed during the period from December 4 to 10, 2023.

This is the top 5 for Mexico

Leave the world behind (2023)

Leo (2023)

All Stolen Trip (2023)

Sonic 2: The Movie (2022)

Nobody (2021)

This selection is very similar to the one that makes up the platform for the world trends. To complete it, the two titles within the catalog of Netflix Mexico that are trending worldwide are Family in revolt y Christmas is served.

What is the most watched movie about?

The plot unfolds around two families trapped in the middle of an apocalypsefacing disconcerting situations in a mansion of Long Island. George y Ruth, owners of the house, burst in unexpectedly, asking their guests to allow them to enter. As events unfold, what seemed like a suspicious situation reveals deeper layers of secrets.

From the next day, Both families are forced to deal with constant fear for their survival.. The film explores the complexity of coexistence in the midst of chaos, the discovery of hidden truths between the characters and the attempts to keep panic at bay, while each one calculates their movements and confessions.

In a disturbing turn, The film raises the disturbing idea that, in the midst of the apocalypse, there is no one at the wheel of the most advanced society in the world. This concept questions the very structure of civilization and its foundations, leading the characters and the audience to reflect on the fragility of reality and the complexity of human relationships in critical times.

The fight for control and survival becomes a scenario where the protagonists are forced to confront their own fears and discover how far they are willing to go to ensure their survival in a world that is falling apart.

