The company Netflix It is one of the most important entertainment and streaming platforms in the world. Based in the United States, but with a specialized catalog by country, We will tell you what was the most viewed from December 18 to 24, 2023.

This is the order of the 10 most viewed films last week:

Chicks on the Run: The Origin of Nuggets

Leave the world behind

Rebel Moon (Part One): The Fire Girl

El Grinch

Family

Leo

Indomitable Mind

The Marine

The lost City

Disappeared one night

We recommend you see “The Lost City” (2022)

“The lost City” is an exciting American film from comedy, action and adventure genrereleased in 2022 y directed for the talented Nee brothers. The plot follows the novelist Loretta Sage (played by Sandra Bullock) and his cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who must escape the clutches of an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) and search for the ancient lost city that Loretta has captured in one of her books.

Read: Netflix: these are the movies they remove from December 27 to 31

The film, which has the participation of Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Brad Pittreceived positive reviews and had its world premiere in South by Southwest in March 2022. The length of the film is 112 minutes, offering an exciting mix of action and comedy.

If you haven't enjoyed this adventure yet, hurry up! This title was among the most viewed films on Netflix Mexico, and you have the opportunity to immerse yourself in a story full of intrigue, action and laughter before it leaves the platform.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions