The most important digital streaming platform in the world published an Excel document with the number of hours of streaming watched by enrolled users. Netflix had a count of almost 100 billion hours watched in the first half of 2023.

The most watched title was The Night Agent, with 812 million hours invested by viewers. Both the second and third titles are seasons of series. Is about Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 y The Glory: Season 1. Merlinthe famous viral character, stayed behind this Asian production.

The most viewed movie was The Mother and it had a difference of more than 500 million hours with respect to the most viewed title in this part of the year. The second movie on this list was Luther: The Fallen Sun and the third Extraction 2. All well below the commotion that the series caused.

Among the first 30 titles with the most hours invested in 2023, only 4 of them are in the film format. These data show us what the type of consumption of digital media and entertainment that viewers have.

Even the most watched title in Spanish is a series: season 3 of La Reina del Sur. This is the only title within the world tops that is natively in our language. The series about a powerful drug trafficker was ranked as the seventh most watched series in the world.

What is The Night Agent about?

The title with the most hours is an American production from 2023, directed by Shawn Ryan and starring Gabriel Basso.

Tells the story of an FBI agent who works in the Banking House you answer an emergency call that warns you of a conspiracy. Peter Sutherland will advance the investigation by unmasking the suspects in a chase full of action and suspended.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions