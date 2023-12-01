The digital platform for streaming film content continues to be renewed and that means that some classics must be put aside to review the new proposals. We already told you about the premieres, Now we have to warn you about the products that as of today, Friday December 1st, these three films are no longer available.

On this occasion, the cut was for three high-grossing stories from the past, which no longer belonged to the options available online. The films that were canceled are: Iron Man and The Godfather, versions I and II.

What are these movies about?

The Godfather

The godfather of Francis Coppola tells the story of Don Vito Corleone, the head of one of the most powerful families of the Italian mafia based in the United States. When one of his sons decides to leave the mafia, violence will break out in the family.

In this film, Marlon Brando y Al Pacino They demonstrated their worth as actors and rose to maximum fame. He accompanied them Diane Keaton, James Caan y Robert Duval. The film was released in 1972.

The Godfather II

Given the success of the first, Coppola and the production company decided publish the sequel just two years after the previous film. Although the cast had the same actors, now the narrative focused on the figure of michael who, After the death of his father, he decides to take charge of the family businesses.

Iron Man

One of the films most loved by fans of the film also disappeared from the catalog. Marvel. The first installment of this saga shows billionaire Tony Stark on his first great adventure to save the world from a Middle Eastern villain.

In addition to the starring role of Robert Downey Jr, the film starred Terrence Howard, Jeff Bridges, Shaun Toub and Gwyneth Paltrow.

