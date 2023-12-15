This week Netflix published the most viewed titles during the first half of 2023. The period covers from the beginning of January to the end of June of this year. Although, to know the correct trends, we would need the last part of this year, with all its premieres, the information gives us some interesting data regarding viewer consumption.
Netflix made available for download an informative document with the number of hours invested, by title, throughout this period. The first thing that stands out is that the time spent on the platform is much greater for series than for movies. This makes sense: users prefer to invest less periodic attention than sit and watch longer content, but with less consistency.
In this note we tell you What were the ten films that grossed the most amount of time during these initial six months. Surely some will surprise you and perhaps another will interest you. The list begins with the movie with the most hours of viewing and is ordered in that sense.
10 movies with the most global views
The Mother (2023)
Address: Niki Caro
Duration: 1 hour 58 minutes
Gender: Action and suspense
In this film, a government agent decides to adopt a new identity and move away from her newborn daughter to protect her from dangerous enemies. Years later, the young woman is kidnapped by criminals, forcing her mother to abandon her anonymity and face the threat of her to save her.
Luther: Night Falls (2023)
Address: Jamie Payne
Duration: 2 hours and 9 minutes
Gender: Mystery and suspense
In London, a serial killer spreads terror while disgraced detective John Luther remains behind bars. Haunted by his failure to catch a cybernetic psychopath who challenges him, Luther decides to escape from prison to confront the dangerous criminal.
Rescue Mission 2 (2023)
Address: Sam Hargrave
Duration: 2 hours and 3 minutes
Gender: Action and suspense
Highly trained agent Tyler Rake returns from the brink of death to embark on another dangerous mission: rescuing the family of a ruthless mobster.
You (2023)
Address:Kenya Barris
Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes
Gender: Comedy and romance
Exploring modern love, a married couple and their families face cultural clashes, social expectations, and generational differences in this heartwarming romantic comedy.
Your house or mine (2023)
Address: Aline Brosh McKenna
Duration: 1 hour and 51 minutes
Gender: Comedy and romance
Debbie and Peter, best friends with opposite lifestyles, swap homes and lives for a week, discovering what they really need in this charming tale of comedy and romance.
Glass Onion: Un misterio de Knives Out (2022)
Address: Rian Johnson
Duration: 2 hours and 19 minutes
Gender: Mystery and crime
When a billionaire's murder game goes haywire, Detective Benoit Blanc springs into action to solve this intriguing crime mystery.
We Have a Ghost (2023)
Address: Christopher Landon
Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes
Gender: Horror and comedy
Kevin's family goes viral when they discover the ghost Ernest in their new home. However, when Kevin helps Ernest explore his past, they both become targets of the CIA.
The Academy Crimes (2022)
Address: Scott Cooper
Duration: 2 hours and 8 minutes
Gender: Mystery and suspense
Veteran detective Augustus Landor investigates murders with the help of a young cadet who will later become the famous author Edgar Allan Poe.
Alias (2023)
Address: Morgan S. Dalibert
Duration: 2 hours and 2 minutes
Gender: Action and crime
A special operations agent tests his morality when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly forms a bond with the boss's young son.
Minions: A Villain is Born (2022)
Address: Kyle Balda
Duration: 1 hour and 28 minutes
Gender: Action and comedy
In the 70s, Gru, a big fan of “The Wild Six”, a supergroup of villains, devises a plan to prove that he can also be evil and thus join the gang.
This title is no longer in the catalog Netflix for Mexico. In our country it can only be seen in HBO Max.
