This week Netflix published the most viewed titles during the first half of 2023. The period covers from the beginning of January to the end of June of this year. Although, to know the correct trends, we would need the last part of this year, with all its premieres, the information gives us some interesting data regarding viewer consumption.

Netflix made available for download an informative document with the number of hours invested, by title, throughout this period. The first thing that stands out is that the time spent on the platform is much greater for series than for movies. This makes sense: users prefer to invest less periodic attention than sit and watch longer content, but with less consistency.

In this note we tell you What were the ten films that grossed the most amount of time during these initial six months. Surely some will surprise you and perhaps another will interest you. The list begins with the movie with the most hours of viewing and is ordered in that sense.

10 movies with the most global views

The Mother (2023)

Address: Niki Caro

Duration: 1 hour 58 minutes

Gender: Action and suspense

In this film, a government agent decides to adopt a new identity and move away from her newborn daughter to protect her from dangerous enemies. Years later, the young woman is kidnapped by criminals, forcing her mother to abandon her anonymity and face the threat of her to save her.

Luther: Night Falls (2023)

Address: Jamie Payne

Duration: 2 hours and 9 minutes

Gender: Mystery and suspense

In London, a serial killer spreads terror while disgraced detective John Luther remains behind bars. Haunted by his failure to catch a cybernetic psychopath who challenges him, Luther decides to escape from prison to confront the dangerous criminal.

Rescue Mission 2 (2023)

Address: Sam Hargrave

Duration: 2 hours and 3 minutes

Gender: Action and suspense

Highly trained agent Tyler Rake returns from the brink of death to embark on another dangerous mission: rescuing the family of a ruthless mobster.

You (2023)

Address:Kenya Barris

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes

Gender: Comedy and romance

Exploring modern love, a married couple and their families face cultural clashes, social expectations, and generational differences in this heartwarming romantic comedy.

Your house or mine (2023)

Address: Aline Brosh McKenna

Duration: 1 hour and 51 minutes

Gender: Comedy and romance

Debbie and Peter, best friends with opposite lifestyles, swap homes and lives for a week, discovering what they really need in this charming tale of comedy and romance.

Glass Onion: Un misterio de Knives Out (2022)

Address: Rian Johnson

Duration: 2 hours and 19 minutes

Gender: Mystery and crime

When a billionaire's murder game goes haywire, Detective Benoit Blanc springs into action to solve this intriguing crime mystery.

We Have a Ghost (2023)

Address: Christopher Landon

Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes

Gender: Horror and comedy

Kevin's family goes viral when they discover the ghost Ernest in their new home. However, when Kevin helps Ernest explore his past, they both become targets of the CIA.

The Academy Crimes (2022)

Address: Scott Cooper

Duration: 2 hours and 8 minutes

Gender: Mystery and suspense

Veteran detective Augustus Landor investigates murders with the help of a young cadet who will later become the famous author Edgar Allan Poe.

Alias (2023)

Address: Morgan S. Dalibert

Duration: 2 hours and 2 minutes

Gender: Action and crime

A special operations agent tests his morality when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly forms a bond with the boss's young son.

Minions: A Villain is Born (2022)

Address: Kyle Balda

Duration: 1 hour and 28 minutes

Gender: Action and comedy

In the 70s, Gru, a big fan of “The Wild Six”, a supergroup of villains, devises a plan to prove that he can also be evil and thus join the gang.

This title is no longer in the catalog Netflix for Mexico. In our country it can only be seen in HBO Max.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions