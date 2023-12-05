The successful action adventure The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan premieres this December 4 on Netflix, directed by Martin Bourboulon and starring Francois Civil, Eva Green and Vincent Cassel.

From the Louvre to Buckingham Palace, from the sewers of Paris to the siege of La Rochelle, in a kingdom divided by religious wars and under the threat of British invasion, a handful of men and women will unite their destiny with that of France.

Set in the year 1627, in the middle of a kingdom divided by war, the young D’Artagnan travels to Paris to become one of the Musketeers, there he meets Athos, Porthos and Aramis, the king’s elite guard.. The beginning of the heroic journeys of this vigilante quartet, who will beat swords and unite their destiny to expose a conspiracy of the Cardinal against the crown.

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan is the first part of an exciting saga, which will conclude with The Three Musketeers: Milady. The film has post-credits scenes that are unmissable and memorable, which give a twist to the entire story of the film.

