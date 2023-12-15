Netflix and Shondaland announced that Bridgerton will return with a third season, ultra sexy and full of luxury, in 2024. The season will be divided into two parts of four episodes each: The first will premiere on May 16, 2024, and the second, June 13, 2024.

Bridgerton: Season 3. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

As previously announced, viewers will be able to witness the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), better known affectionately to fans as #Polin.

Along with the announcement of the premiere date, Netflix and Shondaland presented a video narrated by Lady Whistledown herself, which captures and emphasizes the passionate anticipation of fans, eager to receive any details about the new season.

The video incorporates tweets, comments on various social networks and TikTok videos, to reveal the dates on which the series will return.

Shonda Rhimes produces this Emmy-nominated drama based on the romantic saga of Julia Quinn, which accompanies the eight Bridgerton siblings in their search for love and happiness in London high society.. Follow the series on Instagram (@bridgertonnetflix) and Twitter (@bridgerton).

With information from Netflix.

