Get ready for a stunning cinematic experience with “The Great Earthquake” in Netflix! Directed by John Andreas Andersen.

This Norwegian disaster movie, It has become among the most viewed on the streaming platform since its arrival in Latin America in October 2023..

The plot dates back to 1904, when A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck Oslo with its epicenter in the Oslo Trench, beneath the Norwegian capital.. At present, scientists detect signs of a new earthquake on the way. The film centers on the story of geologist Kristian Eikjord, who faces dangerous challenges to help his family and others escape from a collapsing skyscraper.

This disaster thriller has surprised Netflix audiences with its intensity and captivating narrative. Although it initially went unnoticed, it has now become a featured title in the platform's catalog.

Microseisms in Mexico City

Coinciding with the impact of the film, Today two new microearthquakes were felt in Mexico City, raising the total for the year 2023 to 76 events Coincidence or a connection with the suspense of “The Great Earthquake”? Morbid or brave? Find out for yourself!

Movie Details

Country: Norway

Year: 2018

Gender: Catastrophe and drama cinema

Duration: 106 minutes

