Netflix is ​​one of the most popular streaming services in the world. In addition to its library of series and movies, it has a catalog of games that all subscribers can enjoy. Well, it recently confirmed that a Sonic the Hedgehog game will join the ranks.

Through a statement, the streaming giant reaffirmed its commitment to turning the platform into “a destination for essential games.” He revealed that his catalog will be made up of 86 titles by the end of 2023and announced that there are almost 90 more video games Developing.

Thus, Netflix announced that its initiative Netflix Games will expand in 2024 with new games. New additions include one of the best installments in recent Sonic the Hedgehog history.

Sonic Mania Plus is coming to Netflix

Specifically, the streaming service announced that Sonic Mania Plus, the expanded version of the acclaimed 2017 title, will be part of its game catalog in 2024. Unfortunately, he refrained from revealing more information regarding the release date.

For those who do not know, this title is a platform that captures the essence of the classic games of the character of SEGA. Players step into the shoes of Sonic, Tails and Knuckles to overcome multiple 2D levels full of obstacles until they put an end to Dr. Eggman's plans.

Sonic Mania Plus, the expanded version of the modern classic, debuted in 2018 and introduced 2 new playable characters: Mighty y Ray. In addition, it presented a new competitive game mode for up to 4 players and the Still Fashionwhich modifies some levels and mechanics.

Sonic Mania Plus is one of the best video games in the franchise

This acclaimed video game from the SEGA franchise has an average rating of 87 on Metacriticmaking it a must-have for platform enthusiasts.

Sonic Mania Plus will be available at no additional cost on mobile devices to all Netflix subscribers via Google Playthe App Store and the official application of the streaming service. With any luck, the release date will be revealed soon.

Grand Theft Auto and more games are coming to Netflix

In addition to the adventures of SEGA's blue hedgehog, the Netflix gaming offer will be expanded with other experiences. To start, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will arrive on December 14, the collection that includes 3 video games from the franchise.

Luckily, the catalog will grow in the coming months. We already know that Braid and Hades will be part of the Netflix Games initiative next year, and the recent statement confirmed that subscribers will be able to play Game Dev Tycoon, FashionVerse, and Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit sometime in 2024.

These are other confirmed games that will come to the streaming service:



Chicken Run: Eggstraction

Dumb Ways to Survive

Harmonium: The Musical

Katana Zero

Money Heist: Ultimate Choice

Monument Valley 1 & 2

Netflix Stories: Virgin River

Paper Trail

The Dragon Prince: Xadia

The Rise Of The Golden Idol

Despite little interest from subscribers, Netflix Games' offering will grow in 2024

But tell us, which of these titles do you plan to enjoy? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to find more information about Netflix.

