Throughout the month of December, Netflix will have new content, some of which is already available on the most popular streaming platform in the world. Discover which are the five premieres most anticipated by Netflix subscribersbe it the new seasons of series, movies or programs of the season.

Below are the five most anticipated contents of December on Netflix.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

The fifth to tenth episodes of the sixth and final season of this series premiere on December 14 on Netflix. After the death of his mother, Prince William tries to return to normality at Eton, while the royal family deals with public opinion. With the arrival of her Golden Jubilee, the queen contemplates the future of the monarchy: The marriage of Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, as well as the beginning of a new royal fairy tale: William and Kate Middleton. Created and written by Peter Morgan.

Family

It is the Mexican film directed by Rodrigo García, which will be available starting December 15 on Netflix. Every month Leo gathers his family at his olive ranch in the Guadalupe Valley. During the meal, he breaks the news to them that a potential buyer has made them a very good offer for the ranch, while he deals with the complexity of their ties between laughter and confessions.. With the performances of Daniel Giménez Cacho, Ilse Salas, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Natalia Solián, among others.

Cindy, the queen: The series. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Cindy, the director: The series

It is a series that can be seen on Netflix starting December 20. Cindy is a teenager who dreams of conquering the world. But first she must survive high school and the high society of San Pedro Garza García.. Based on the original character by Ricardo Cucamonga.

Rebel Moon (Part One): The Girl of Fire

It is an adventure, action and science fiction film that will be available starting December 22 on Netflix. After crashing on a remote moon, Kora, a young woman with a mysterious past, begins a new life in a peaceful rural colony. But Everything changes when the tyrant Balisarius and his cruel emissary, Admiral Atticus Noble, discover that the farmers have been unknowingly selling their crops to the Bloodaxe, leaders of a fierce group of insurgents wanted by the Homeworld.. Now, the only hope of survival depends on Kora. With Sofia Boutella, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Ray Fisher, Michiel Huisman, among others.

Berlin. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Berlin

It is a Spanish drama, action and romance series that will premiere on December 29 on Netflix. Only two things can brighten a gloomy day: Love and stealing a fortune. In its golden age, before Money Heist, Berlin meets with a masterful band in Paris to plan one of its most ambitious coups. With the performances of Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández, Joel Sánchez.

XM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions