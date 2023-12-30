Netflix It is a company characterized by seeking trends and pleasing a wide range of public tastes. In this list of 10 films released this year on the platformcan be found all kinds of genres: from the most frightening horror to the most humorous comedy.
Here we put you the 10 most popular titles, in no specific orderalong with some general information, so that you crave one of these films. You still have time to see your favorite movie of 2023!
Count
One of the riskiest bets in the franchise. Directed by Pablo Larrain, one of the most internationally successful Latin American directors in recent years. Recover the figure of Augusto Pinochet, who remains alive as an aging vampire. After living 250 years in this world, he has decided to die once and for all.
Address: Pablo Larraín
Script: Guillermo Calderón and Pablo Larraín
Main cast: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer and Alfredo Castro
Duration: 1 hour and 50 minutes
Genders: Comedy, fantasy and history
Maestro
Based on the charismatic director Leonard Bernstein continues the romance he had with Felicia Montealegre.
Address: Bradley Cooper
Script: Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer
Main cast: Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper y Matt Bomer
Duration: 2 hours and 9 minutes
Genders: Biographical, real events, drama
Sister death
After a miraculous childhood, daffodil She is ordained a novice and begins teaching girls in an old convent, however, her luck begins to decline when there are clear signs of a haunting presence in the building.
Address: Paco Plaza
Script: Jorge Guerricaechevarría and Paco Plaza
Main cast: Aria Bedmar, Maru Valdivielso and Luisa Merelas
Duration: 1 hour and 31 minutes
Genders: Terror and mystery
Leave the world behind
It is the apocalyptic proposal of the director of Mr. Robot. In a situation of global crisis due to total failure of technologies, two families face the survival abroad and family tensions inside.
Address: Sam Esmail
Script: Rumaan Alam y Sam Esmail
Main cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali y Ethan Hawke
Duration: 2 hours and 18 minutes
Genders: Drama, mystery and suspense
Hunger
A woman chef who runs a family restaurant receives an invitation that will change her life to enter the haute cuisine industry under the direction of a rude chef.
Address: Sitisiri Mongkolsiri
Script: Kongdej Jaturanrasamee
Main cast: Nopachai Chaiyanam, Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying and Emilio Ferreira
Duration: 2 hours and 26 minutes
Genders: Suspense and drama
The murderer
After a fateful accident, a murderer fights his employers in a international hunt to reveal the truth about that initial attack.
Address: David Fincher
Script: Alexis Nolent, Luc Jacamon y Andrew Kevin Walker
Main cast: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton y Charles Parnell
Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes
Genders: Action, adventure and crime
Noise
A mother searching for her missing daughter Reach out to a support group and forge a bond with other women whose lives have been destroyed by violence.
Address: Natalia Beristain
Script: Natalia Beristain, Diego Enrique Osorno and Alo Valenzuela
Main cast: Julieta Egurrola, Teresa Ruiz and Erick Israel Consuelo
Duration: 1 hour and 45 minutes
Genders: Drama
Boksoon must die
A famous assassin faces her biggest problem, manage his profession and educate his daughter.
Address: Byun Sung-hyun
Script: Byun Sung-hyun
Main cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Hwang Jung-min and Esom
Duration: 2 hours and 17 minutes
Genders: Action and suspense
Phenomena
Three middle-aged women investigating paranormal events They are put to the test when their leader, Father Pilón, disappears.
Address: Carlos Therón
Script: Marta Buchaca and Fernando Navarro
Main cast: Bethlehem Wheel, Grace Wave and Tony Acosta
Duration: 1 hour and 34 minutes
Genders: Terror
You
Two Los Angeles guys from disparate backgrounds fall in love and confront The ultimate test: knowing their respective parents.
Address:Kenya Barris
Script: Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris
Main cast: Jonah Hill, Lauren London y Eddie Murphy
Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes
Genders: Comedy and romance
* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *
OB
Themes
Read Also
Get the latest news in your email
Everything you need to know to start your day
Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions
Leave a Reply