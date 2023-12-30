Netflix It is a company characterized by seeking trends and pleasing a wide range of public tastes. In this list of 10 films released this year on the platformcan be found all kinds of genres: from the most frightening horror to the most humorous comedy.

Here we put you the 10 most popular titles, in no specific orderalong with some general information, so that you crave one of these films. You still have time to see your favorite movie of 2023!

Count

One of the riskiest bets in the franchise. Directed by Pablo Larrain, one of the most internationally successful Latin American directors in recent years. Recover the figure of Augusto Pinochet, who remains alive as an aging vampire. After living 250 years in this world, he has decided to die once and for all.

Address: Pablo Larraín

Script: Guillermo Calderón and Pablo Larraín

Main cast: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer and Alfredo Castro

Duration: 1 hour and 50 minutes

Genders: Comedy, fantasy and history

Maestro

Based on the charismatic director Leonard Bernstein continues the romance he had with Felicia Montealegre.

Address: Bradley Cooper

Script: Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer

Main cast: Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper y Matt Bomer

Duration: 2 hours and 9 minutes

Genders: Biographical, real events, drama

Sister death

After a miraculous childhood, daffodil She is ordained a novice and begins teaching girls in an old convent, however, her luck begins to decline when there are clear signs of a haunting presence in the building.

Address: Paco Plaza

Script: Jorge Guerricaechevarría and Paco Plaza

Main cast: Aria Bedmar, Maru Valdivielso and Luisa Merelas

Duration: 1 hour and 31 minutes

Genders: Terror and mystery

Leave the world behind

It is the apocalyptic proposal of the director of Mr. Robot. In a situation of global crisis due to total failure of technologies, two families face the survival abroad and family tensions inside.

Address: Sam Esmail

Script: Rumaan Alam y Sam Esmail

Main cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali y Ethan Hawke

Duration: 2 hours and 18 minutes

Genders: Drama, mystery and suspense

Hunger

A woman chef who runs a family restaurant receives an invitation that will change her life to enter the haute cuisine industry under the direction of a rude chef.

Address: Sitisiri Mongkolsiri

Script: Kongdej Jaturanrasamee

Main cast: Nopachai Chaiyanam, Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying and Emilio Ferreira

Duration: 2 hours and 26 minutes

Genders: Suspense and drama

The murderer

After a fateful accident, a murderer fights his employers in a international hunt to reveal the truth about that initial attack.

Address: David Fincher

Script: Alexis Nolent, Luc Jacamon y Andrew Kevin Walker

Main cast: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton y Charles Parnell

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes

Genders: Action, adventure and crime

Noise

A mother searching for her missing daughter Reach out to a support group and forge a bond with other women whose lives have been destroyed by violence.

Address: Natalia Beristain

Script: Natalia Beristain, Diego Enrique Osorno and Alo Valenzuela

Main cast: Julieta Egurrola, Teresa Ruiz and Erick Israel Consuelo

Duration: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Genders: Drama

Boksoon must die

A famous assassin faces her biggest problem, manage his profession and educate his daughter.

Address: Byun Sung-hyun

Script: Byun Sung-hyun

Main cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Hwang Jung-min and Esom

Duration: 2 hours and 17 minutes

Genders: Action and suspense

Phenomena

Three middle-aged women investigating paranormal events They are put to the test when their leader, Father Pilón, disappears.

Address: Carlos Therón

Script: Marta Buchaca and Fernando Navarro

Main cast: Bethlehem Wheel, Grace Wave and Tony Acosta

Duration: 1 hour and 34 minutes

Genders: Terror

You

Two Los Angeles guys from disparate backgrounds fall in love and confront The ultimate test: knowing their respective parents.

Address:Kenya Barris

Script: Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris

Main cast: Jonah Hill, Lauren London y Eddie Murphy

Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes

Genders: Comedy and romance

