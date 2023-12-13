Since it arrived on Netflix, the Cobra Kai series was an immediate success and now the creators have a different proposal that also captivates viewers.

It must be remembered that Cobra Kai was born as a YouTube series, but its success caused it to make the leap to Netflix, where it became a global phenomenon. Now, creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg have released the program Obliterated on the streaming platform and it has quickly risen to number one on the charts in many countries.

With a plot full of intrigue and action in Las Vegas, this 8-episode series, led by Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, Terrene Terrell, C. Thomas Howell, Paola Lázaro, Alyson Gorske, Kimi Rutledge and Eugene Kim, burst onto the screen on November 30, conquering the hearts of millions of viewers.

The numbers are unquestionable.

In its first week, Done to Dust captured more than 61.5 million viewers over 9 million views, securing its position as the most-watched English-language show globally on Netflix. An impressive achievement for such a recent release!

However, the series' overwhelming success contrasts with a mixed initial critical reception. On Rotten Tomatoes, it accumulates a 50% among critics, although it has obtained a positive audience rating of 76%. Despite the initial divided opinions, the loyalty and curiosity of Cobra Kai followers have contributed to the dazzling rise of Dusted Ones to the position of honor.

Although the series debuted with mixed reviews, this new success has unleashed expectations about a possible second season. Creators Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg, who explored radically different territory with Dusted Down, have hinted at an anthology approach for future installments, taking the series to new cities and pitting special forces teams against various challenges.

What is the series about?

Netflix Obliterated

Netflix's new proposal mixes action with the 2009 Hangover saga, as an elite group of different United States special forces must defuse a bomb that will explode Las Vegas. When they get it, they decide to go celebrate wildly with lots of alcohol, drugs and sex. But, the terrorists reveal to them that the bomb was fake and that the real one is still active. So they must fight their hangover and save the city before it's too late.

The first season of Facts is available on Netflix.

