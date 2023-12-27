Some Netflix users have encountered (and have expressed it on social networks, as is the case of the popular writer and journalist Pilar Eyre) with Netflix's 'Fireplace in your home' taking number one of the most viewed “series” in Spain. As shocking as it may sound, it makes sense: many users would put the fireplace on to accompany Christmas dinner. After all, between that and 'Telepasión', many viewers would prefer the gentle crackle of home in 4K, which lasts for 60 minutes.

On Netflix there are three contents of this type: 'Fireplace in your home', the variant 'Fireplace in your home: The crackling of birch wood' and 'Fireplace for your house' (which has music included, with a slightly Christmassy tone although They are not strictly carols). Added to them is the fireplace from 'The Witcher', an eccentricity that is just another fireplace, but in a kind of immense metal brazier, in the style of the magical-medieval setting of the series and with an ad soundtrack. hoc. Netflix even has, to promote the joke, a fake trailer and a fake making of.

The proof that fireplaces are a success is not to be found in the multiplicity of fireplaces on Netflix, but on the one hand, in the imitators that have come out. HBO Max has its own: the tweaked 'Your Fireplace at Hogwarts' and 'Your Fireplace in Westeros', both referencing two of Warner's star properties, 'Harry Potter' and 'Game of Thrones'. The one who curls the curl is Disney+, which has two fireplaces inspired by 'Frozen', one animated and the other with a cut-out aesthetic. It's a shame that Netflix didn't realize that it had a potentially unforgettable fireplace this year: 'Wednesday'.

They are not the only platforms: on YouTube the fireplaces themselves abound, with variants that only the platform can allow, such as 10-hour uninterrupted videos in 4K. Channels like the very recent Fobos Planet are dedicated to fireplaces, with live broadcasts that guarantee logs sizzling twenty-four hours a day. The channel specializes in relaxing videos, and there are bonfires in forests, streams, waterfalls, and rainy landscapes among many other variants. It even has making ofs of how these videos are recorded (no one expects dramatic revelations: they don't have much mystery).

Chimenea: Origins

Netflix has not invented. In fact, there is a very specific inventor: the New York television network WPIX-TV started in 1970 with a broadcast on December 24 as a kind of greeting card for viewers. It lasted three hours and looked like this: It was actually a 17-second loop and It was filmed in none other than a mayor's house.with musical accompaniment of different Christmas songs by Nat King Cole.

The broadcast was a success and also had a very welcome impact: the channel workers were able to rest and spend Christmas Eve with their families. The fireplace disappeared in the '90s, but returned to WPIX-TV screens due to viewers' insistence. Imitators proliferated and from the eighties it was possible to rent VHS and, later, DVD-ROMs with fireplaces for televisions and computers (does anyone remember the one from 1985 to promote the EGA graphics card?). An entire industry around what is undoubtedly the most strangely Christmassy cult video of all time.

Header: Netflix

