Directed by Shô Tsukikawa, Yu Yu Hakusho is available in the Netflix catalog from today, December 14, 2023.

After a long wait, Netflix has finally added Yu Yu Hakusho, the new serie real image based on the classic manga by Yoshihiro Togashi with which the platform hopes to achieve the same success as with One Piece.

In order to continue whetting fans' mouths, the platform has shared a look behind the scenes through an interesting making of de Yu Yu Hakusho in which the main actors of the series tell us the ins and outs behind this production. You can take a look at the video below.

What Yu Yu Hakusho, the new Netflix adaptation, is about

Under the direction of Shô Tsukikawa (And Live, You Shine in the Moonlight, I want to eat your pancreas), the series tells the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage gang member who, although he is feared by almost his entire school, is deep down a good-hearted kid.

Proof of this is that one day, when he sees that a child is about to be run over, he jumps in to save him and ends up dying in his place. They did not expect this very altruistic act even in the Afterlife, so, as they did not foresee his death, they offer Yusuke an opportunity to resurrect..

Once he returns to the world of the living, Yusuke's adventures do not end there, as Koenma recruits him as a spiritual detective to help them solve the most complex cases related to the spirits and demons of the underworld.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

The cast of Yu Yu Hakusho is led by the actors Takumi Kitamura (Tokyo Revengers, Night Doctor, Ousama ni Sasagu Kusuriyubi), Jun Shison (Fermat's Kitchen, From Yakuza to Househusband: The Movie, The Way of the Househusband), Canada July (Fullmetal Alchemist, Inuyashiki, Diner) y Shûhei Uesugi (My Boyfriend in Orange, Paradise and Hell: Soul Exchange, Followers).

With a total of five episodes, season 1 of Yu Yu Hakusho It is available in the Netflix catalog from today, December 14, 2023. What did you think of the series based on the manga Yoshihiro Togashi? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.