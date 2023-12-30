End-of-year releases are not enough with a 2015 title that is neither a series nor a movie.

The Netflix fire sweeps this Christmas

Streaming platforms are here to stay and now in 2023 there are more options than ever, so the competition has increased. In the case of Netflixthe giant has prepared a Christmas full of premieres that aim to reach as many homes as possible, although sometimes the classic gets in the way of the new.

The fact is that Netflix's new hit is not a series or a movie itself, it is the video of a fireplace at full capacity. Fireplace in your home: The crackling of birch wood It is the title that has reached the number one position in countries like Spain this Christmas, surpassing other series like The Crown, which has just received its final farewell episodes.

Original from 2015, the title shows how firewood burns in a fireplace for an houra video that seems to be showing in the homes of Netflix subscribers these days, perhaps to relax, perhaps to set the mood for the holidays.

Curiously, Netflix has more offers of this style. Crackling Wood Fireplace includes a Christmas log, accompanied by traditional Christmas carols in the background. For game lovers, The Witcher: Chimenea is adapted to show the flames “that have warmed so many witches in the great hall of Kaer Morhen.”

The best movie to end the year

Although there are those who thought that Rebel Moon – Part 1: The Fire Girlthe new release from Zack Snyder, would be Netflix's big year-end movie. Leaving the World Behind has been the surprise that remains at the top of the platform's hits.

Is about a magnetic, vibrant and prophetic dystopia in which the state of panic appears with the news that a sudden blackout has swept the city. Suddenly, two families begin to witness strange phenomena of nature, like a herd of deer that flees in terror and wreaks havoc in the garden…

