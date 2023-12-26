The Darkness comes to Netflix with the trailer for the disturbing Korean series The Legacy! Where nothing is what it seems.

Prepare your nerves because the streaming platform Netflix has just released a preview of this suspense and drama series, and it seems that we are about to enter a sinister territory full of secrets. The Bequeathed stars the talented Kim Hyun-joo, this series, created by Yeon Sang-ho, known for his hits Hellbound and Train to Busan, promises to immerse us in a disturbing supernatural world full of family mysteries.

The Legacy introduces us to the life of Yun Seo-ha, played by Kim Hyun-joo, who inherits a piece of land from her late uncle, unleashing a chain of disconcerting and dark events. However, the drama does not end here. His half-brother, Kim Yeong-ho, played by Ryu Kyung-soo, also claims his right to the mysterious cemetery, adding intriguing layers to this supernatural story.

The mystery deepens with the entry on the scene of detective Choi Seong-jun, played by Park Hee-soon, who is convinced that the strange events in the city are directly connected to the enigmatic cemetery. Family tension intensifies with the presence of Park Byung-eun, who plays Seong-jun's sister, generating conflicts based on past events.

Here we leave you the trailer.

The Legacy, written and created by Yeon Sang-ho, under the direction of Min Hong-nam, promises to offer an absorbing plot with an experienced cast that brings with it palpable chemistry. The series, scheduled to premiere on January 19, 2024, will explore the unknown while weaving an exciting narrative focused on the complexity of family relationships.

The Netflix Legacy

With this preview, Netflix strengthens its ever-expanding repertoire of South Korean content. If you are a fan of dark thrillers from the Asian country, the series promises to be an invaluable addition to your playlist. And for those who want to quench their thirst for excitement, titles like All of Us Are Dead, The Glory, #Alive, Kingdom and Sweet Home are highly recommended.

If you're looking to put an exciting twist on your New Year's list, look no further. The Netflix catalog awaits you with captivating and exciting stories that will keep you in suspense. Get ready to immerse yourself in the intriguing world of The Legacy and explore everything it has in store for you.

