Netflix celebrates the quarter century of “One Piece” with a new animated adaptation. The participation of the renowned WIT study The project promises a unique experience for fans of the series.

The next anime production, titled One Piecewill initially immerse itself in the emblematic saga of East Blue. WIT Studio, recognized for his work in notable animes such as SPY x FAMILY and the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, will spearhead this ambitious project.

Yesterday, December 17, Teaser and official poster for One Piece released, offering fans an exciting glimpse of what's to come. The close collaboration between Netflix and the production committee, which includes Shueisha, Fuji Television Network y Toei Animation Co, ensures a high quality presentation and fidelity to the original material.

One Piece remake will air exclusively on Netflix, further cementing the partnership with the production committee. This strategic collaboration promises to bring fans an exciting new take on the story, beginning with the iconic saga of the East Blue, which begins with the execution of Gold Roger, the king of the pirates.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the original manga created by Eiichiro Oda, fans can also immerse themselves in the live-action series with real actors, available on the same platform. Furthermore, the long animated history of Toei Animationwhich has captivated viewers since 1999, remains available in the online catalog for those who wish to relive classic moments.

The announcement of the remake of One Piece has generated great anticipation among fans, who are looking forward to a fresh and exciting interpretation of this beloved pirate story that will return to streaming screens in 2024.

