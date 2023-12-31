New year full of original premieres on the streaming platform.

Netflix welcomes 2024 with original titles

The month of January is here, so the streaming platform Netflix has announced all series, movies and documentaries that will be added over the next few weeks to add them to all the premieres of December, which stood out for being a month full of premieres with a culmination like Rebel Moon – Part 1: The Fire Girlthe new thing from Zack Snyder, which has finally been surpassed by Leave the world behinda magnetic, vibrant and prophetic dystopia.

With the arrival of the new year, Netflix is ​​betting on unreleased series, with no premieres of new seasons beyond the second part of The monster of old Seoul o to Love on the autism spectrum. In this way, it is the turn of the most promising new bets. As for films, original titles from the giant stand out, with room for content taken from the cinema such as Morbius.

New Netflix series in January 2024

The first featured series of the month is The Sun Brothers, where a mysterious hitman shoots down the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad. Then, his eldest son, legendary assassin Charles 'Chairleg' Sun (Justin Chien), goes to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his little brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li), who He knew what was really going on in his family.

Boss. Innovative. Mother. Murderess. Griselda is a woman of substance. In this captivating series, Sofía Vergara transforms into Griselda Blanco, the woman who emerged from nowhere and became the Godmother of the criminal world with her lethal mix of brutality and charm. The other big bet of the month comes from the creators of Narcos.

Deceptions: January 1New Goals: January 1The Sun Brothers: January 4The Monster of Old Seoul S1 Part 2: January 5Diaries: January 9Break Point S2: January 10The Boy Who Ate the Universe: January 11Forst: 11 JanuaryChampion: January 11Kübra: January 18Love on the Autism Spectrum S2: January 19Queer Eye S8: January 24Six Nations: The Heart of Rugby: January 24Griselda: January 25Masters of the Universe: Revolution: January 25

New Netflix movies in January 2024

The Snow Society It is one of Netflix's big bets to start the year, being a film that has been shown in theaters for a few short weeks. Without going any further, Juan Antonio Bayona's film about one of the most impressive stories of the 20th century is selected to represent Spain at the 2024 Oscars.

Lift: A first class robbery is another of the featured films of the month, narrating how a team of international thieves, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), races against time to steal $500 million in gold bars from a plane at 12,000 meters above sea level. Directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Viveik Kalra, Kim Yun Jee and Sam Worthington.

The snow society: January 4Life goes on: January 5Lift: a first-class robbery: January 12From the ashes: January 18The kitchen: January 1960 minutes: January 19My loneliness has wings: January 20Morbius: 21 from January

New Netflix Documentaries and Shows Coming in January 2024

Crypto Scams: January 1The Treasure of Lake Kivu: January 1We Are What We Eat: An Experiment with Twins: January 1Desertification: January 1Trust: The Game of Greed: January 10Break Point – Season 2: January 10Love is blind – Sweden: January 12Crimes: January 12Love on the autism spectrum: January 19Love with a deadline: January 23

