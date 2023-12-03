Series and movies for all tastes arrive on the streaming platform this month.

Rebel Moon, one of the great news of the month of December

The month of December is here, so the streaming platform Netflix has announced all series, movies and documentaries that will be added over the next few weeks to add them to all the premieres of November, which stood out for being a month full of premieres such as the series Scott Pilgrim from El Saltoan anime that will adapt the story in which the boy meets the girl of his dreams, in this case Ramona Flowers, or Rustina film that will tell everything about the organizer of the historic March on Washington in 1963, being one of the most prominent activists and strategists in the world.

This month highlights the variety of premieres on the platform, which has already received the chapters corresponding to the second part of the fourth season of Attack the titans. It is also now available One Piece Film: Redin which the great singer Uta has prepared a massive concert and the straw hat band experiences an unforgettable event, their first public appearance.

New Netflix series in December 2023

The end of The Crown will be a historic event for Netflix this month, although the streaming platform will also mark a before and after with The Pokémon Janitor, the giant’s first exclusive collaboration with The Pokémon Company to tell the story of Haru, the new concierge of a Pokémon hotel complex. While she and her companions tend to the Pokémon guests, Haru will slowly change and discover herself.

For its part, Berlin It comes as the most promising bet of December. This first spin-off of La casa de papel will rescue the character of Pedro Alonso as the protagonist to narrate one of the most extraordinary robberies of the iconic hedonistic and cunning Berlin.

Sweet Home (Season 2 – 1/12)Attack on Titan (Season 4B – 1/12)Back in Samdal-ri (Premiere – 2/12)The Fairy Diary (Season 2 – 4/12)Peace of Marseille (Premiere – 6/12)My Life with the Walter Boys (Premiere – 7/12)I Hate Christmas (Season 2 – 7/12)The Analogue Band (Premiere – 7/12)Deep Sea (Premiere – 7 /12)I Hate Christmas (Season 2 – 7/12)Hilda (Season 3 – 7/12)World War II: From the Front (Premiere – 7/12)Hell for Singles (Season 3 – 12/12)Low pressure: The US women’s team and the World Cup (Premiere – 12/12)1670 (Premiere – 12/13)The influencer (Premiere – 12/13)Yu Yu Hakusho (Premiere – 12/14)The Crown (Season 16B – 12/14) The Wings of Ambition (Season 2 – 12/14) Carol and the End of the World (Premiere – 12/15) Phew! It’s Christmas already! (Premiere – 12/15)Cindy the Regal: The Series (Premiere – 12/20)The Monster of Old Seoul (Premiere – 12/22)The Pokémon Janitor (Premiere – 12/28)Berlin (Premiere – 12/29 )

New Netflix movies in December 2023

Rebel Moon (Part 1): The Fire Girl aims to be the big feature film of the end of the year on Netflix. The title comes from Zack Snyder’s movie idea for Star Wars. Now, as an original science fiction franchise, it will tell how a peaceful colony at the edge of the galaxy is threatened by a tyrannical power and its best asset to survive is the mysterious Kora (Sofia Boutella).

23 years after the original film, comes Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nuggetsa sequel in which Ginger and the rest of the flock may tremble as the dangers of the human world approach their home, although they will ultimately fight to secure their hard-earned freedom.

The Dark Daughter (1/12)One Piece Film: Red (1/12)Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version) (7/12)The Archies (7/12)Leaving the World Behind (8/12) Bloody Escape (12/8)Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nuggets (12/15)Family (12/15)Don’t Call Me Calf (12/15)Teacher (12/20)Rebel Moon (Part 1): The Little Girl fire (12/22)Top Gun: Maverick (12/22)Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (12/25)

