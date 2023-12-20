Today, Wednesday, December 20, 2023subscribers of Netflix Mexico have a date with one of the most anticipated premieres of the year: the “Cindy la Regia” series. This new adaptation explores the fascinating world of the popular character from Cucamongapromises to captivate the audience with a fresh and contemporary plot.

Unlike other audiovisual versions, the series is not presented as a prequel or a sequel. The production company warned that it is completely separate from the successful film starring Cassandra Sánchez Navarro. Instead, we will immerse ourselves in the adventures of Cindya sharp and restless teenager who questions the traditional roles of the society of San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León.

The project, announced by Netflix a year ago, presents Michelle Pellicer assuming the role of Cindy Garza. With experience in short films such as “Pinky Promise,” “Las shadows listen,” y “Leave and,” Pellicer will have its first opportunity in larger formats.

The series addresses topics relevant to young audiences, such as the influence of social networks, first love, the search for identity and hormonal changes in adolescence. Unlike the film, this adaptation aims to offer a deeper and more up-to-date view of the challenges they face. young people today.

With high expectations after the resounding box office success of the film Cindy the Directorwhat It raised more than 106.5 million pesos and attracted almost 2 million viewersthe series promises to continue conquering hearts and establishing itself as a cultural phenomenon on the small screen.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions