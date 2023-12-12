The present day Tuesday, December 12, 2023 promises intense emotions with the premiere in Netflix of the long-awaited third season of Heaven for Two. This Korean reality show has captured the hearts of audiences everywhere, reaching the coveted global top 10 on the streaming platform. Discover the details of this new season that is the favorite in Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Thailand.

The participants face the adventure of living together, without knowing each other, on a desert island called Infierno. The intention is to form couples among singles, but they will also have to overcome certain challenges on the island. If they manage to seduce each other and form a couple, the two people will be able to leave the island to have a date in the luxurious Cielo suite. Hell is for singles, while Heaven is for Two.

The episodes are one hour each and the number of chapters in this season will be ten chapters.

There will be new presenters. Among the commentators are

Cho Kyu Hyun (Super Junior),

Hong Jin kyung (actress),

Han Hae (rapper and singer),

Da Hee Lee (actress). Additionally, it will appear

DEXyoutuber and former reality contestant last season.

The third season of Heaven for Two promises to be a feast of emotions, romance and unexpected twists. With its rise to Netflix’s global top 10 for previous seasons and a cast of presenters who add a fresh touch, this new installment is expected to remain one of the most popular products in that Asian region.

