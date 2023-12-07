Today, Thursday, December 7, 2023, the third and final season of Hilda, one of the best children’s series from the streaming giant, Netflix.

The story is based on the graphic novels of Luke Pearson of the same name. The series premiered in 2018 and, in addition to having the two previous seasons, it has a movie that fans believed would be the closing of the narrative.

Today Hilda’s latest adventure premieres. It was confirmed that the story is completely new and that, although the universe remains the same as the books, the creators of Netflix took a couple of liberties in the events that will be narrated.

Besides, It was anticipated that Hilda will be a little older than the girl we have met. This new and final season, It has 13 episodes already available to watch the final part of this series, go see it!

OB

