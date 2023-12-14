Today, Thursday, December 14, 2023, Netflix presents the long-awaited outcome of one of the most iconic series of the last seven years on its platform: the end of the British series The Crown.

After 60 episodes spread over 6 seasons, The Crown has explored the intricate relationships of the young Queen isabel II and has managed to delve into the life and legacy of the controversial princess Diana of Wales. Under the unique gaze of Peter Morganthe series has captured every detail of contemporary history with unparalleled perspective.

Millions of followers around the world have joined the exciting fever for British royalty, turning The Crown in a global phenomenon of the portal Netflix. Today, this long journey comes to an end with the premiere of the last 6 chapters of this story.

In the first part of this final season, we explore the tumultuous relationship between Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed, the problems with Prince Charles that led to their scandalous breakup, the collapse of Prince Andrew's marriages to Sarah Ferguson and Princess Anne with Mark Phillips. From the princess' vacation in Saint-Tropez to the media harassment the couple faces, each episode has kept the audience in suspense. The last part showed the tragic car accident and the repercussions of an event of this size.

In the previous chapters, the paparazzi chase appeared that ended in tragedy, leaving the public eager to know the consequences of the terrible accident. The exciting conclusion to this acclaimed series, winner of numerous awards and with nominations for the BAFTA, Golden Globes and Emmyspromises to be an unmissable event.

Check the trailer

Don't miss the last chapter of The Crowna series that has captured the history and emotion of British royalty in an unparalleled way. Press play and find out the latest part of this classic series!

