Merry christmas! This Monday, December 25, Netflix surprises us with the perfect gift for the whole family: the premiere of “The Boss in Diapers 2: Family Business”. Get ready for laughter and family fun with this long-awaited sequel that promises to make you laugh more than once.

In a world where business and family intertwine, The film follows the story of brothers Tim and Ted, whose relationship suffered as they grew older. Ted, now CEO of a major company, and Tim, a family man in the suburbs, are unexpectedly reunited with the arrival of little Tina, a secret BabyCorp agent. Tina's mission is to uncover the secrets hidden behind Tim's daughter Tabitha's school and its mysterious principal, Dr. Erwin Armstrong.. As the family embarks on a new adventure, they rethink what really matters in life.

“A Boss in Diapers 2” is a captivating animated adventure film directed by Tom McGrath, the genius behind “Megamind.” With a stellar cast that includes Alec Baldwin, James Marsden y Amy Sedaristhe film was released in theaters on July 23, 2021, with a duration of 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Don't miss the opportunity to share laughter and unforgettable family moments with “The Boss in Diapers 2: Family Business”, now available on Netflix from this December 25!

