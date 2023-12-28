Today, Thursday, December 28, we have an unmissable premiere that seeks to give us new perspectives about a classic of anime and video games. Netflix premieres Pokémon Concierge, a stop-motion anime based on the Pokémon franchise.

This is how the platform itself presents it: “This is the Resort Pokémon, a serene place where these exclusive guests can relax and have fun. Who will you help first? Haru, the new concierge?”

The story is about a resort where Pokémon go to rest and relax, as a vacation destination. Inside this place, we will see Haru, the new concierge in charge of serving residents varied. She will be accompanied by a peculiar and charismatic Psyduck.

The series is animated in stop-motion, which is also an innovation in this universe. Furthermore, this It will be the first dubbing made directly from Japanese audio. It will once again have the direction of Miguel Angel Leal.

The series is animated by the Japanese audiovisual production company dwarf studioswho also worked on the series Netflix Rilakkuma y Kaoru. There will be only 4 episodes for season 1.

