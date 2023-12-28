The Satanic Temple sued Netflix. The reason? An original television series that has not been amusing to this demonic sect of hell.

Netflix received a lawsuit from the Satanic Temple in the past. In 2018, the television series titled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina found itself in the middle of an unusual lawsuit filed by the large Satanic Temple, a religious organization that fights for the separation of Church and State. Although the series presented a message of female empowerment, the lawsuit was not based on religious beliefs, but rather on a statue of Baphomet that appeared in the series and which had similarities to a statue in the Satanic Temple.

The series of Netflix, starring Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, took a darker and scarier approach compared to the previous comics version. The plot revealed Sabrina as Lucifer Morningstar's daughter destined to rule Hell, while she balanced her life between a human school and a witch academy.

The conflict arose when viewers identified a statue of Baphomet in the Netflix series, similar to a statue created by the Satanic Temple. This statue had been used in protests against the lack of separation between Church and State in Arkansas and Oklahoma. The Satanic Temple had commissioned the statue from an artist with the goal of promoting separation between religion and government.

What is the relationship between the Sabrina series and the Satanic Temple?

Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves pointed out the similarities between the statues in the Netflix series and the Satanic Temple statue, showing a side-by-side comparison on social media. These similarities led the Satanic Temple to file a lawsuit over the unauthorized use of the statue in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Although the Netflix series featured a narrative that, in some respects, seemed to align with the Temple's values, the legal dispute centered on the use of a specific visual representation. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina found herself facing an unusual and striking lawsuit from a religious organization, sparking unexpected curiosity and interest in an issue involving beliefs, symbolism, and representation in entertainment.

Source: Collider

Don't forget to leave us a comment about what you think of the news about the Satanic Temple's lawsuit against the Sabrina television series. Do you like this type of viral curiosities? Let us know in the comments to continue improving our content.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.