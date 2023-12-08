This Wednesday, December 6, new content premieres on Netflix, the best-known streaming platform in the world. This is a series and a movie that will attract the attention of Netflix subscribers. Organize your space in the comfort of your home and after your activities, take a moment to relax and enjoy these releases.

The peace of Marseille

It is an action and drama series from France, which as of today can be seen on Netflix. The thriller focuses on a group of police officers with a peculiar working method who must track down a dangerous criminal to prevent a massacre in Marseille.. Directed by Olivier Marcharl and Ivan Fegyveres. Starring Tewfik Jallab, Jeanne Goursaud, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Olivier Barthelemy.

The typical Christmas

It is a movie that is now available on Netflix. The romantic comedy with overtones of drama is one of the seasonal contents. After surprising her Norwegian family by introducing them to her new Indian boyfriend, Thea Evjen must integrate him into the Christmas festivities. When the colorful world of Bollywood bursts into the cold Norwegian winter, family traditions will never be the same.. Directed by Petter Holmsen and starring Ida Ursin-Holm and Kanan Gill.

