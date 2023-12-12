This Tuesday, December 12, new content is released on Netflix, the most famous streaming platform in the world. It is a reality show and a documentary series that will undoubtedly attract the attention of many Netflix subscribers.

It premieres its season this December 12 on Netflix. Under the direction of Kim Jung-hyun, In this reality show, a group of very attractive single men and women are looking for love on Hell Island.. The only way to escape from that rustic place is for two participants to choose each other so that, as a couple, they can share a romantic night in luxurious paradise. Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, KYUHYUN, HANHAE, Dex participate.

It is a mini sports documentary series that is now available on Netflix. Throughout four episodes, the experiences of the players and the coaching staff of the US women’s soccer team, the team that has won the most victories in the history of this sport, are exclusively revealed. The production addresses the pressure, euphoria, joy and difficulties that these top athletes face in their attempt to win the 2023 FIFA World Cup, for the third consecutive time, from injuries, criticism and questions to their fight for the equal pay for women and for their legacy. The documentary closely follows the personal and group preparation of the players. As the tournament progresses, they strive to honor their predecessors and continue breaking barriers to achieve equality for women in sports for generations to come.

