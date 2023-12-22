Get ready to immerse yourself in the intriguing plot of “The Monster of Old Seoul”, a long-awaited series divided into two parts. The first seven episodes, premiering today, December 22, 2023, will take you to the spring of 1945 in an enigmatic Gyeongseong hospital. The story follows a businessman and a researcher fighting for survival while facing a monster born of human greed.

With a stellar cast led by Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee, this production promises moments of tension and emotion. Park Seo-jun plays Jang Tae-sang, a pawn shop owner, while Han So-hee plays Yoon Chae-ok, an intrepid investigator. A trailer full of mystery and danger reveals the quality of this series, backed by the talent of Claudia Kim, Kim Hae-sook, Cho Han-cheul and Wi Ha-jun.

This mix of historical intrigue, captivating mysteries and heartbreaking dramas makes “The Monster of Old Seoul” a must-see title to close 2023 and begin 2024 with intensity.