Discover the new content that Netflix has for you, and this Friday, December 15, movies and series will premiere for everyone's entertainment. Prepare your space, your snacks and enjoy your leisure time starting today with interesting and fun premieres.

Family

It is a film directed by Rodrigo García, which as of today can be seen on Netflix. Leo is the patriarch of a family that meets every month at a ranch in the Valle de Guadalupe. During the meal, he breaks the news to them that a potential buyer has made them a very good offer for the ranch.while dealing with the complexity of their bonds between laughter and confessions.

Chicks on the Run: Dawn of the Nuggets

It is a children's comedy and animated action film, which is now available on Netflix. This is the long-awaited sequel to Chicken Run: Farm Escape, the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film in history. After defying death in her escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally fulfilled her dream: To live on a peaceful island reserve with the whole gang, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky have their little girl Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems final. But, on the continent, the chicken world faces a new and terrible threat. This time, Ginger and her friends will have to carry out a raid, even if they have to endanger the freedom they worked so hard to achieve. Directed by Sam Fell.

Don't call me beef

It is a documentary film that is already on Netflix. The film offers an exclusive interview with one of the key figures of the ETA organization: Josu Urrutikoetxea, also known as Josu Ternera. This documentary, presented by Jordi Évole, analyzes the trajectory of the terrorist group and some of its most significant moments following its dissolution in 2018. Almost 50 years after an attack, this conversation helps provide answers to one of the victims of the terrorist group. Directed by Jordi Évole and Màrius Sánchez.

Carol and the end of the world

It is an animated comedy series, which can now be seen on Netflix. A mysterious planet is approaching dangerously close to Earth. The extinction of humanity is imminent. While most feel free to pursue their wildest dreams, a woman who finds comfort elusive waits alone among the hedonistic masses..

