The Pokémon world embraces stop motion animation with the new Netflix miniseries that you can watch right away this holiday season.

The Pokémon world enjoys such variety that almost any type of content that is made set in it works—whether it is successful or not among fans is another story. You can make a serie of adventures, like the multiple animes, or a movie thriller, like Detective Pikachu.

In the field of series, Pokémon has something to give and take, most of it from the perspective of anime, which is the one that best fits with the popular Nintendo franchise, of course. However, from time to time new things are tried, like what awaits us today on Netflix.

And the red platform premieres this December 28, without a fool in between, promised, the series The Pokémon Janitora small compilation of episodes that stand out for their stop motion animation style.

Netflix takes advantage of the recent premiere of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nuggets to launch this miniseries directed by Iku Ogawa (Ogawa Iku) and which has animation created by Yuki Sukegawa (Yuki Sukegawa).

A brief but original Pokémon series for Netflix

The Pokémon Janitor follows Harua young concierge who works at the Pokémon Hotel Complex, accompanied by a peculiar Psyduck.

Netflix proposes a very affordable series to watch in just over an hour: The Pokémon Janitor consists only four episodes and the longest one is just 20 minutes long.

It is a series that the little ones in the house can enjoy and that will make the older ones, those of you who got hooked on the Pokémon world back in the nineties, appreciate its technical section more than its narrative — which if you do that too, then great. —.

Netflix gets a lot of mileage out of the Pokémon series it makes, and The Pokémon Janitor is a curiosity among the more than 30 television productions—including specials—that the franchise has.