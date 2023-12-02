Your subscription Netflix It not only allows you to access a long catalog of movies and series. For a while now, The most important streaming platform has decided to enter the field of video games.

Currently, from Netflix Mexico you can access more than 50 mobile games included in the available memberships. These applications can be enjoyed from iOS and Android devices, depending on their capabilities.

Starting December 14, in the mobile application you can enjoy three video games from the Grand Theft Auto saga: III, Vice City and San Andreas. With this, Netflix reinforces its intentions to cover the gaming world and offer different content to its subscribers.

How can I play with my Netflix subscription?

If you want to play GTA or any of the video games included in your subscription, you must enter the application on your smartphone. Inside you will see a label to request the available games. By choosing one of them, the application will immediately send you to PlayStore o AppStoreas appropriate, and It will let you download the game for free.

