The year is about to end and with it the cycle of some titles that were available on the Netflix streaming platform also ends..

From dramas to romantic or critically acclaimed films, these are six titles that will no longer be on said platform this December 31.

“Remember Me” (2010)

What is it about: a love story starring Robert Pattinson as Tyler Hawkins, a young man whose existence is gray due to his brother's suicide, but who feels revived when he meets Ally, a student at New York University, where he works.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” (2019)

What is it about: In 2017, the sequel, and in a certain way a reinterpretation, of the nineties classic “Jumanji” titled “Jumanji: In the Jungle” hit theaters. Well, “The Next Level” is the third installment of the saga in which a group of young people are trapped in a video game (instead of a board game like in the 90s).

“Silence Hunter” (2020)

What is it about: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Rayburn, a former hunter who isolated himself from society and opened a wildlife sanctuary to honor his daughter, who has been missing for five years. This changes when a new murderer haunts his home and decides to look for him.

“Saving Private Ryan” (1998)

What is it about: a Steven Spielberg film set in World War II, specifically during the invasion of Normandy, with Tom Hanks as Captain John H. Miller of the United States Army, who along with a group of men is tasked with finding Private James Francis Ryan (played by Matt Damon), since his three brothers have already died in combat.

“Ad Astra: Towards the Stars”

What is it about: starring Brad Pitt, follows the story of Roy McBride, who embarks on a quest across the solar system to rescue his father H. Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones), who 20 years ago was lost on a one-way mission to Neptune in which sought to find signs of extraterrestrial intelligence.

