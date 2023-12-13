The list of films and series nominated for the Golden Globes 2024 It was published a few days ago. With this the Hollywood Foreign Press Association inaugurates the awards season. The 81st edition gala will be held on January 7, 2024.

With the arrival of digital platforms, the nominations are distributed among the most popular theaters and streaming portals. In this note we mention which ones you can watch if you have a Netflix subscription.

Remember that the Golden Globes They are usually the prelude to the Oscarso it is likely that the films that win these awards will become the winners of the event. Hollywood.

Check all 6 proposals found on Netflix and have at least one nomination,

1

Maestro

It is a biographical drama film about Leonard Bernstein; one of the great orchestra conductors. It is directed by Bradley Cooper and produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg y Todd Phillips.

Duration: 2 hours and 9 minutes.

Nomination: Best film in the Drama category.

Nomination: Best Actress in a Drama Movie for Carrey Mulligan.

Nomination: Best Actor in a Drama Film for Bradley Cooper.

Nomination: Best director.

2

The Snow Society

The Snow Society is a film directed and written by JA Bayonabased on the book of the same name by Pablo Vierciwhat recounts the accident of Flight 571 of the Uruguayan Air Force in the Andes mountain range in 1972.

Only 29 of its 45 passengers survive this accident. The film explores how, trapped in one of the most hostile environments on the planet, they are forced to fight for their lives.

Duration: 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Nomination: Best Foreign Language Film.

3

The Crown

One of the series with the greatest number of television followers in recent years. It focuses on the drama of the queen's reign Isabel II and its relationship with Princess Diana.

Duration: 58 minutes per episode

Nomination: Best television series in drama category

Nomination: Best Actress in a Drama Television Series for Imelda Staunton

Nomination: Best Actor in a Drama Television Series for Dominic West

Nomination: Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Television Series for Elizabeth Debicki

4

The diplomat

Suspense series set in political spaces. For now it has eight episodes in which we see the ambassador of United States in the United Kingdom, Kate Wylerbalance her professional work with the crises of the world, while suffering the romantic relationship with the diplomat, Hal Wyle.

Duration: 50 minutes per episode.

Nomination: Best television series in drama category.

Nomination: Best Actress in a Drama Television Series for Keri Russell.

5

The light you can't see

The lives of Marie–Laurea blind French teenager, and Wernera German soldier, try to survive in the Occupied France in the context of World War II.

Duration: 3 hours and 48 minutes in total. Nomination: Best limited edition series.

6

Beef

A car accident between two unhappy strangers unleashes a relational conflict that will bring out the worst versions of both.

Duration: 35 minutes per chapter.

Nomination: Best limited edition series.

Nomination: Best Actress in a Limited Edition Series for Ali Wong.

Nomination: Best actor in a limited series for Steven Yeun.

Nomination: Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Edition Series for Patti Yasutake.

