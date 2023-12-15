The bet of Netflix for entering the field of video games has been really important in the last two years. The streaming platform has created development studios and included true masterpieces in its catalog to be able to play on mobile devices.

However, the audience's response is not what was expected based on the data we know. According to data collected by Apptopia, of the more than 220 million subscribers, not even 1% of them play the works at their fingertips. An absolutely ridiculous number, although Netflix believes they are on the right path to success.

“We're very happy with the traction we've had so far. Members are discovering games. They're enjoying them. And the number of people who play is growing“explains Mike Verdu, head of the games division to Axios. Although the official download numbers are unknown, no graph will shake the company's pulse.

“Netflix doesn't make a lot of big bets. The company has been patient with those bets and has worked to make them right. And this is one of those. It's not, you know, sticking your finger in and trying a little bit. You make a commitment and you do it. well,” says Verdu. For now, the stability of the entire team related to the video game area is excellent, as there have been no layoffs due to cuts.

Meanwhile, Netflix is ​​looking towards the long term, as has more than 10 works in full internal creation and a total of 90, if we count external contracted studies. Of course, we will not see large promotional campaigns to encourage mobile gaming, since “the games live within Netflix, which has a huge distribution footprint, that's for sure. The key is to connect our members with the games they will enjoy. And it doesn't have to happen all at once.”

If you are one of those who hopes to be able to play the catalog on other devices, such as PC or television, it seems that you are going to have to wait a little longer. “The results are encouraging, but it's on a very small scale and it will be a while before you see that deployed much more broadly,” Verdu says.

