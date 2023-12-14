Netflix is ​​one of the preferred options for users to enjoy original series and movies. However, the platform wants to expand its horizons and enter the world of video games. In the last 2 years, we have seen significant progress on that front and everything indicates that it is just the beginning.

On December 13, the streaming service shared a statement on its website addressing the milestones the division achieved Netflix Games in its 2nd anniversary. He also revealed that Sonic Mania Plus and more titles will be available at no additional charge in 2024.

The entertainment giant has already released more than 80 games through its gaming initiative, and that figure is expected to increase to 86 by the end of 2023. In addition, he confirmed that he has more 10 titles in development in their internal studies, resulting in a total of 90 proposals on the way if you take into account the titles made by external teams.

Related video: What they don't tell you about video game services

Netflix working on a big budget game for PC

In an interview with the Axios portal, Mike Verdu, the company's director of games, spoke about the scope of the Netflix Games initiative and its future. There, he commented that the gaming division is a long term bet.

“It's not about sticking your finger in and dabbling a little. You make a commitment and you do it well. We are very pleased with the traction we have had so far. Members discover games and enjoy them. And the number of people who play grows,” commented the manager.

Until now, the service's gaming offering has focused on mobile devices. Subscribers can go to Google Play, the App Store or the Netflix application to download the titles that are part of the catalog at no additional cost. However, there are plans to expand to other devices through technology. streaming.

Netflix Games is only in its early stages

This summer, limited testing took place where select members in Canada and the United States were able to play a couple of titles on televisions, computers y mobile devices. Although the results “are encouraging”, Mike Verdú warns that it will take time for the implementation of the game via streaming to be more widespread.

Recall that Netflix announced the existence of a new studio located in Los Angeles, California, which has developers who worked on high-profile titles for consoles. Now we know that this company works in a AAA game for PCalthough details remain scarce.

“If we move quickly into the future, when we have a frictionless, ubiquitous and very accessible gaming experience, then we will know that we want to offer some core experiences on that platform,” noted Mike Verdú.

But tell us, do you think Netflix will succeed in the gaming industry? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Netflix.

Related video: The inevitable fate of video game services

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente