Cindy La regia has just been released and has already unleashed a wave of speculation regarding this iconic character.

Viewers have expressed on networks the similarities and similarities of this fictional character, with Mariana Rodríguez, influencer and wife of the current governor of Nuevo León: Samuel García. Hence It has been speculated that the creatives of this new Netflix series had a profile very close to that of the presidential candidate for the municipality of Monterrey.

The similarities begin with the physical. Youth, blonde hair and her royal upper class origin are characteristics that the two share. However, Comparisons became inevitable when Cindy, in the Netflix series, suggested that her friends wear phosphorescent orange t-shirts and blouses, which seems to be an allusion to the young Mexican politician.

Of course, none of the people related to this comparison have spoken about it.

Let us remember that the initial origin of Cindy, the director, It's a comic Ricardo Cucamongawhich refers to a satire of the wealthy young women of the state of New Lion. This creation inspired the successful 2020 film of the same name. And This series is a third product based on this character, but unconnected with his previous explorations.

The series is exclusively on the Netflix portal and will surely be one of the most talked-about narratives of these last weeks of 2023.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions