This Friday, December 15, the Mexican film “Familia” premieres on Netflix, starring Daniel Giménez Cacho, Maribel Verdú, Natalia Solián, Ilse Salas and Cassandra Ciangherotti. By the way, THE REPORTER participated in a virtual chat with these last two actresses to delve more into the launch of this film directed by Rodrigo Garcia.

The plot revolves around “Leo” (Gimenez Cacho)the owner of an olive ranch in the Valle de Guadalupe and father of four children: “Rebeca”, “Julia”, “Mariana” and “Benny”. Every month he brings his family together to catch up on their respective lives, but this time the appointment has another, more important reason, because The option of selling the ranch has arisen and since there are many debts and the daughters are not interested in taking over the business, a joint agreement has to be made.

“This It is a film very close to most of us, because the families are very similar, no matter the social stratum, Where you live, or how large your family is, There are always contradictions, absences, pain, grief and desire to cut the umbilical cord and the difficulty in doing so is similar in all families. So, if you enjoy doing catharsis like most of us did, it is (the film a good option),” says Ilse.

About filming in Baja Californiarecalled Cassandra who has just filmed another project in Rosaritoso I was very familiar with Ensenada. “So, I feel very fond of him. Guadalupe Valleywe ate delicious, they are beautiful landscapes, with beautiful lights to film in, the light that the north of the country has to make films is amazing and I think it should be a very big focus for our industry both Ensenadaas Tijuana and all those places that are spaces to film because they have a lot to offer.”

This film portrays a lot of everyday life where family conflicts develop.. By the way, Ilse talks about the challenges of developing such an atmosphere for a film.

“It is very important to fill it with family, domestic and everyday things so that it is clear that it is a real family, without details that greatly nourish the fiction and that when they are not there, they seem said or acted. And obviously the intention is for them to never look like that. Then I tried to observe the other, to get to know each other, to physically trust each other, from dealing with our children or with our brother ‘Benny’, breaking the ice to be able to tickle them so that when (the situation) arises, always be very attentive to the other person, to their looks and what gestures could represent something.”

Finally, regarding working with the director Rodrigo GarcíaCassandra highlighted that she joined the project when the producer looked for her Gerardo Gaticawho in turn had told the director that he wanted to work with her and that he was not going to take no for an answer.

“Y I was amazed, I couldn’t believe that a director the size of Rodrigo García knew my work and had that faith, so I didn’t have even half a doubt. that I had wanted to do it since that call. And then I read the script and I couldn’t stop crying, it seemed deep, feminine and wonderful to me.” In addition, he highlighted that Rodrigo is a loving, talented and generous director.

SYNOPSIS

Every month, Leo gathers his family at his olive ranch in the Guadalupe Valley. Her daughters Rebeca, Julia and Mariana arrive to visit his father, who lives with his younger brother, Benny, a young man with Down syndrome. During lunch, Leo breaks the news that a potential buyer has made them a very good offer for the ranch. The family will have just a few days to decide whether to sell the place where they grew up, and in which the memories of his late mother live.

