The platform has released two of its biggest film bets of the year in December.

As is usual on these dates, the studies andThe platforms begin to launch their big bets for the awards seasons and, of course, Netflix was not going to be left behind and to liven up the Christmas of all its subscribers, in a single week it has released two films that are going to leave their mark: Rebel Moon and Maestro.

The two, very different from each other, are called to occupy the conversations of the most cinephiles in these last days of the year, since Rebel Moon marks the return of the controversial director Zack Snyder, while Maestro has become the second foray behind the cameras for actor Bradley Cooper, who also stars in this Oscar-like film.

If you are a fan of science fiction and space travel, then Rebel Moon – Part 1: The Fire Girl is your movie, because with it, Snyder has intended to start a new space saga which he is not afraid to compare with Star Wars, because as he himself has said “it also has space fascists and rebels.”

Although critics are not very convinced with this new Snyder film, The public does seem delighted with this new proposal from the former director of the DCEU which has already announced that the Rebel Moon universe will continue to grow in different formats. In fact, so that fans do not suffer, Netflix has already released the trailer for the second part that premieres in April 2024.

Will Bradley Cooper get his long-awaited Oscar?

Bradley Cooper long ago left aside that handsome air of his first films to become a highly respected performer at the Hollywood Film Academy, as well as a director. Nevertheless, After 9 Oscar nominations, either for his work as an actor or producer, Cooper has not yet obtained the coveted statuette.

Without a doubt, Maestro is their big bet, and it is expected thatat least, get nominated in the Best Actor category, which has already won at the Golden Globes. If you like music and biographies, this is your movie, but for action and space travel, you better watch Rebel Moon.